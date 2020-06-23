A smart grid is an advanced grid system managing the demand for electricity in a sustainable and reliable manner. Smart grids controls production, distribution and conditioning of electricity. These grids use smart meters instead of mechanical meters to record the consumption of power in real time.

Smart grid is a means of communication to interact with the plants generating power. The advanced sensors avoid congestion and makes the grid stable.

It provides real time control of power supply and data flow by using systems like fiber optics, energy management systems, SCADA and wireless networks. Smart grid network solutions collect data, manage it, analyze and monitor data to keep check on computer network’s performance, which in turn helps in decision making.

Market Dynamics

Improved communication network, government initiatives for smart grid roll outs, the emergence of cloud platform, increasing Iot adoption, rising data availability and need for energy efficiency are few factors which contribute towards the growth of the smart grid network market.

However, market growth of the smart grid network is hindered by interoperability and the market emergence of big data and high costs of installation and implementation. Also, there are public concerns over privacy issues, fear of misuse of variable tariff systems. But the benefits like power savings and network stabilization outweigh such restraints.

Market Segmentation

The global smart grid network market is segmented on the basis of hardware, software and services. On the basis of hardware, market can be segmented into sensors, smart meter and networking hardware. The market is segmented on the basis of software includes advanced metering infrastructure software, communication software, cyber security software and distribution automation software. On the basis of services, market is segmented into consulting services, maintenance services, integration and installation services.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The Africa held the highest share in the global smart grid network market in 2015 geographically. The key reason is the increasing demand for energy in Africa. A number of countries in Africa are adopting several aspects of smart grid for a sustainable energy future.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include IBM, Siemens, Accenture, Grid Net, ABB, Alstom, Cisco, GE and Echelon Corporation.

