The small scale LNG plants are set up in the areas where there is a moderate demand for LNG. It is uneconomical to run large LNG liquefaction plants in places having low to moderate demand on account of a longer time period to meet break even. Capital and operational expenditure required to run a small scale plant are significantly lower compared to large scale plant. It takes lesser time to set up a small scale LNG plant.

End User/ Technology

The small scale LNG market has its application in power, transportation, utilities and marine industry. The end users of small scale LNG market include heavy-duty vehicles, electric power generating plants, marine transportation etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064649

Natural gas is converted to LNG for ease of transportation to the marketplace. Over the seas where laying pipelines is technically not feasible and uneconomical natural gas is converted to LNG for transportation. LNG is cost efficient in case of long distance marine transport.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for power generation from remote areas is one of the major factors driving the growth of the small scale LNG market. Shifting trend towards cleaner energy to reduce carbon emission in the environment, favorable govt policies and reduction in the production cost, growing demand for downstream application are heavily influencing the market to grow. The investors are finding it lucrative to invest in small scale LNG market due to its smaller break-even period.

Market Segments

The small scale LNG market can be segmented based on type (liquefaction terminal, regasification terminal), storage tank (pressurized, atmospheric, floating storage), supply mode (shipment, trucks, pipelines etc.) and application (heavy-duty vehicles, electric power generation, marine transport and others).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The small scale LNG market can be regionally segmented into five parts Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the current market leader followed by Europe. Lower oil price, lack of gas connectivity in gas pipelines and increasing demand for power generation from remote areas are the driving factors for the growth of small scale LNG market in the Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in near future.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064649

<<<<<<<<Trending Reports >>>>>>>>

Adaptive Solar Collectors Market

Gas Turbine Market

Whiplash Protection System Market

Water Automation and Instrumenation Market

Thermal Spray Equipment Market

Solenoid Valves Market

Opportunities

Increasing demand from end users, technological advancement in liquefaction and regasification process, investment from investors, environmental policies towards cleaner energy and favorable Govt. policies are creating lots of opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Improvement in downstream infrastructure, logistics and trucking station are also helping the market to grow.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include hart Industries Inc., The Linde AG, , Pertamina, Siemens AG, General Electric (GE Oil & Gas), Wartsila, Black & Veatch, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Plum Energy LLC, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Total S.A., China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Skangass, Gazprom, Eni SpAStatoil ASA etc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609