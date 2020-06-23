Well logging involves the detailed recording of the geologic rock formations that are a part of the reservoir and is penetrated during a drilling operation. The log is generally based on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface (geological logs); or on physical measurements made by instruments brought down into the hole (geophysical logs). There is huge growth in drilling and exploration activities owing to the continuous increase in world energy demand.

These activities are bound to grow further as the world energy demand from oil would reach around 4 GTOE by 2020. This has also put pressure to extract more from each well and thus, further deep exploration is done.Wireline logging servicesare frequently used during all the lifecycle stages of a well including exploration, drilling, completion, production, intervention, and others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064648

Slickline services are used to measure the depth of the well, well perforation, temperatures, and downhole pressures. They are important for maintaining production on target and keeping opex within budget.

Technology

The Slickline service is primarily used for recovering and placing the well equipment to the surface for maintaining the production level of wells through logging and intervention processes. It is used for perforating, setting plugs/packers/cement retainers, and cutting or punching tubing.

Slickline services market involves the control of sliding sleeves for opening and closing access to zones combined with the replacement of gas lift valves. They are efficient to use and employ simple pressure control equipment. The units have a small footprint that are useful on rigs and platforms with limited space or crane capacity and hence can be transported easily.

Market Dynamics

Global wireline logging service market exceeded 16 billion dollars in 2014.Increasing energy demand and exploration activity in deeper waters, shale boom and a rise in global well intervention demand are the major drivers for Wireline logging services market. On the down side, lack of skilled labor and need for initial technical equipment are some of the factors limiting the market.

The technology offers cost-saving opportunity as it requires less equipment and personnel; it also allows for safer operation as it offers more reliable pressure control with less environmental hazard. Therefore, the segment is expected to grow faster than the global average over the next few years.

Surging demand for intensive R&D has led to the development of sophisticated high-end products, delivered to provide control to meet process requirements and for ease of use.Ban on logging techniques in few countries are also key hurdles for the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The industry can be categorized on the basis of hole type into cased hole and open hole. Cased-hole services involves the evaluation of well by deploying evaluation tools after the completion process within the well.Open hole refers to operations that are performed before the wellbore has been ceased and cemented.

Cased hole helps retrieve the measurements through the metal piping into the well during completion operations, whereas Open-hole operations are implemented with the deployment of electric tools into a newly drilled well through the electric line.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064648

<<<<<<<<Trending Reports >>>>>>>>

Geographic Analysis

USA and China are anticipated to drive the market demand because of the ongoing shale boom and decent market opportunity exists in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Africa, where the current offshore exploration activity is at an all-time high.

The North Sea is also a prospective region to delve into in terms of market demand, even though the region is suffering from dwindling oil and gas reserves, as the companies started exploring much deeper waters.

The new and unconventional recovery of hydrocarbon and its growth are important reasons for the growth of the market. Latin America is expected to witness high growth, mainly because of increasing energy demand, exploration activities, and growing need for logging.

Key Players

Some of the major players involved in the Global Cased hole logging services market are Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, and Superior Energy Services.Key product development and competent distributive channel are the key factors for competitive advantage. In 2014, Baker Hughes and TMK of Russia agreed to mutually develop integrated well completion solutions.Other leading players include Nabors Industries, Cased-hole Solutions, Expro International Group Holdings, OilServe (UAE), and Pioneer Energy Services.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609