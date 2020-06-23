Single-axis type of solar collectors can only rotate on one degree which gives these collectors an axis of rotation. There are various types of single-axis type of solar collectors such as vertical single axis solar collector, horizontal tracker, titled single axis tracker and polar aligned single axis tracker.

Solar energy is available in abundance; the Earth 174 petawatts of solar energy every year, making it the largest source of energy. In the last few years, global solar power production has increased from 7 GW to 40 GW. Also, lots of research has been going on in this area to make the solar panel more userfriendly, and smaller in size. Various techniques such as thin film processing, nanocrystalline solar cells, polymer processing, metamorphic multijunction solar cells will help in the progress of this industry.

Market Dynamics

The escalation of thesingle-axis type of solar collectors is estimated to increase as more people are now aware about the harmful effects of global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. Factors such as rising prices of conventional energy, concerns over supply of energy in future, renewable energy certificates and support of government are fueling the demand for the concentrated solar collectors.

Single-axis type of solar collector can deliver low emission power even after the sunset with its ability to store energy as heat. This helps to mitigate demand and supply mismatch.

However, the huge cost of electricity generation hinders the growth of the single-axis type of solar collector market. Due to lack of advanced technology, the power generation is at nascent stage.

Market Segmentation

The global single-axis type of solar collectors’ market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and technology. By type, market can be segmented into low temperature collectors, medium temperature collectors and high temperature collectors. By application, market can be segmented into commercial, institutional, residential and industrial.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan and India. The United States’ single-axis type of solar collector market is anticipated to see growth over 8% by the year 2025, reason being federal government initiatives like financial assistance, tax rebate and net metering.

Also, Chile is ready to witness growth above 25 % in the forecast period with its favorable climatic conditions. The government of China announced initiatives such as tax benefits and feed in tariff to boost the business.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group, Yingli Solar, Trina Solar Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., Activ Solar GmbH, Solar City Corporation and Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

