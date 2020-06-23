Residential Demand Response Management System (DRMS) acts as a crucial arrangement for balancing energy supply with consumption requirement at our homes and stabilizing load on grids during peak hours. An automated demand response is established on AMI, which builds an integrated network between the customers (or home owners) participating in the DR program and the utility for exchanging signals and communicating in real time.

This is facilitated by Home energy management systems (HEMS) devices, that allow home owners to control, monitor, and manage their electricity consumption optimally.The industry is determined to develop a universal platform capable of solving issues concerned with the interoperability, interface, and installation.

Technology

The entry of cloud-based DRMS can self-adjust the power consumption of home appliances at the users’ end by examining data based on the usage pattern, weather condition, room occupancy, and other factors that are recorded on a daily basis.

The appliances are programmed to be turned off during hours of peak consumption, after analyzing the data collected by the home network. Continuous improvement in DRMS for efficient energy conservation is bound to favorably impact the adoption of DRMS at homes in the near future.

Market Dynamics

With the increasing applicability of DRMS, focus on the participation of residential customers is gaining importance. The residential sector is projected to be the fastest growing user segment in the global DRMS market. Rising awareness among residential consumers about the price- based and incentive- based DR programs is expected to boost the industry growth.

A growing adoption of smart grid technologies, and a rising need for energy conservation are major drivers in the Residential DRMS market. Price volatility of energy and consumer switching are the other drivers contributing to the growth of the DRMS market. However, lack of awareness among customers about DR programs and their benefits along with a huge initial installation cost of devices for the adoption of DRMS and interoperability issues are the challenges posed by the otherwise growing market for the technology.

The cost advantages of SaaS and deployment of cloud-based DRMS provides tremendous opportunities to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By service, Residential DRMSs are segmented as Managed Services, System Integration & Consulting Services, Curtailment Services, and Support & Maintenance Services. By functionality, Residential DRMS can be divided into Control devices, User interface, and Enabling technologies. Based on Technology outlook, DRMS can be divided into Conventional and Automated DR. By component outlook, DRMS is of two types, Hardware and Software.

Geographic Analysis

The Residential DRMS market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is leading the market owing to increased deployment of services such as Home Area Network, investments made in the development of the system and the increase in the adoption of the system in the region.

The European region is anticipated to drive growth in future due to rapidly increasing roll-out of smart meters.Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit highest growth among all the regions due to evolving economy of countries like India, Philippines and China. Cloud-based deployment in these regions has increased the demand for the demand response management system.

Key Players

The key vendors in the residential demand response market include ABB Ltd., Schnieder Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Nest Labs, Inc., Comcast Cable, Cisco Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Comverge Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, EnerNOC Inc., Alstom SA, CPower Inc. and others.

