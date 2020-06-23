The Refinery Catalyst Market is estimated to be $6.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to reach $7.98 Billion by 2022.

Refining catalysts are used for accelerating the rate of chemical reaction. They are mainly used by petroleum refineries to remove sulfur from gasoline, oil and diesel.

These substances enhanced the operational efficiency ofpetroleum refining process which improves the output quantity. Due to the increase in the demand for transportation fuels, it is no doubt that petroleum catalysts segment is the fastest growing segment of this industry. Currently, metals segment holds the largest share.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064635

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for refined products, upgradation of low NCI refineries (NCI (Nelson Complexity Indices) is an indicator of the capability of a refinery to produce higher quantities of the desired refined products) and demand for octane rated products are some of the important factors for this growth. In addition, the rising demand for automobiles and industrial activity gives a further boost to the consumption of refinery catalysts.

Additionally, with the enactment of stringent emission regulations combined with growing environmental concerns the refinery catalysts manufacturers are focusing in developing new catalysts and technologies to maximize the output from tight oil feedstock with minimum emissions.

However, there are certain challenges like enactment of stringent emission regulations to reduce thesulfur and NOx content in the air, rising consumption of biofuels, huge investment needs in R&D and rising demand for high-performance fuels. Moreover, there are certain drawbacks that this market faces, such as high production costs and declining oil reserves.

Market Segmentation

The Global Refining Catalysts market, can be segmented on the basis of type such as Reforming Catalysts, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Catalysts, Hydrotreating Catalysts,Isomerization Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalysts, Alkylation Catalysts and Other Catalysts. Another segmentation can be on the basis of ingredients such as Metal, Zeolites, Aluminosilicates and Other Chemicals. It is estimated that Zeolites will lead the market with 46% share by 2020.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064635

Geographic Analysis

The market can be geographically segmented into North America,South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle-East & Africa. North America lead the market in 2015. Due to consistent growth in industrial activities, demand for automobiles and high-performance fuel, the US has been estimated to be the upcoming biggest market in the world. Asia-pacific is also estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%. However, high production costs may act as an obstacle in the growth of the refining catalysts industry in the North American region.

Key Companies

Some of the major players in the market are Air Products and Chemicals, Chevron Corp., Chicago Bridge& Iron Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation and Honeywell International Inc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609