Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safetyis the detection and hence monitoring of radioactive contamination to ensure the safety of the environment as well as the humans concerned. This monitoring is important as it keeps a check that the radiation levels from various sources are under the international limits and if not then to take measures to control and prevent disaster.

Radioactive radiations are an invisible and unpredictable threat in majority of settings. Exposure above certain decided limits to these radiations can cause severe health conditions. Due to the invisible and odourless nature of these radiations they are difficult to detect and hence professionals working in close and for long with these need safety protection gear to protect themselves.

Due to the technological advancements and increased environmental concerns, nuclear power use has witnessed an unprecedented increase. Also, the use of radioactive energy by terrorists also call for the need of safety equipment’s and monitoring devices to protect against these radiations.

Market Dynamics

There have been rising cases of cancer and otherchronic diseases which lead to increase demand of radiation theories due their pain free nature and better success rates. This coupled with increased focus on homeland security, heightened use of radioactive material in consumer goods like radio luminous products, rising awareness about the need for protection while using and working with radioactive substances are the major driving factors for the global radioactive detection, monitoring and safety market.

However, the stringent and extremely closed government regulatory framework, dearth of skilled professionals and technician to handle the monitoring and detection devices, lack of raw materials for the manufacturing and production of these devices are the major roadblocks which hamper the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety market is bifurcated on the basis of composition, product, end user and region. Further details about the segmentations are mentioned below:

On the basis of Composition

o Gas-Filled Detectors

Proportional Counters

Ionization Chambers

Geiger-Mller (Gm) Counters

o Solid-State Detectors

Diamond Detectors

Semi-conductor detectors

o Scintillators

Inorganic scintillation Detectors

Organic scintillation Detectors

Among these the gas-filled detector contributes the largest among this segmentation and are suspected to maintain their dominance in the forecast period owing to their extensive use in the detection of contamination over large areas.

On the basis of Product

o Safety Products

Face Protection

Hand Safety Products

Full-Body Protection

Others

o Detection and Monitoring Devices

Environment Radiation Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Personal Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Due to the increase use of nuclear energy to meet the energy demands and due to environmental concerns, the number of nuclear plants have shown a rise. This along with the increased installation of detention devices in regions like USA, Europe and Asia Pacific have made detection and monitoring devices the largest shareholder of this segmentation.

On the basis of End User

o Healthcare

o Medical Research

o High-Energy Physics

o Automobiles

o Medical Imaging

o Homeland Security and Dfense

o Biotechnology

o Nuclear Power Plants

Healthcare is forecasted to have the largest global market share and due to increased focus on interior security the homeland security and Dfense sector is expected to show maximum growth in the forecasted period.

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Rest of the world

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions:north America, Europe, Asia Pacific. North America is the leading market holder in this sector. This is attributed majorly to the government support in the form of incentives and investments in research and development in this field and favourable regulatory framework.

Additionally, the base of majority of key players of this field is in USA which boosts the market for this in north American region. Also, increasing cases of carcinoma in the region, increased awareness about radiation in regions like Canada, rise in number of nuclear power plants ae some of the factors contributing to this dominance of North America.

It is due to these aforementioned reasons that for the forecast period North America will continue to maintain its position in global market. Europe follows North America in the global market. Asia pacific is also expected to show remarkable growth owing to the development of nuclear powers like India and China.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety and determine its future are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA), Landauer, Inc. (USA), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (USA), Arktis Radiation Detectors, Ltd. (Switzerland), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company, Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Nuclear Control Systems (U.K.), Canberra Industries, Inc., Protech Radiation Safety, ProtecX, Mirion Technologies, Inc.(USA), Amtek, Inc.(USA), and Biodex Medical Systems, Incand Bar-Ray Products, Inc.

