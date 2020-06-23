A proppant is a sand or similar particulate material, treated sand or man-made ceramic materials, used for hydraulic fracturing.

The recent growth in shale gas extraction has propelled the emergence of horizontal drilling technology with multistage hydraulic fracturing leading to the increased use of proppants apart from the use in oil and gas production. This has created new opportunities for growth of the market. They exhibit a good performance in most conditions except in wells with high closure pressures.

End-user

The key audience of the proppant market are as below:

Proppant Manufacturing Companies

Traders, Distributors, and Retailers

Raw material SUPPLIERS

Commercial R&D Institutes

Research Institute, Trade Association, and Government Agencies

Market Dynamics

The demand for the proppant market is expected to grow resulting from the large chunk of the market being driven from its cost advantage. Although the ceramic proppants is limited to areas requiring high performance products, the market is expected to grow at a high rate because of their reliability in extreme conditions.

Also the resin coated proppants is estimated to show a good growth due to its relative cost advantages over ceramic proppants and performance advantage over frac sand. Improved fracturing techniques have allowed sand to be used in applications previously thought to be beyond its performance range.

The advent of shale gas has further boosted the global demand for proppants to more than ten times. Also, the spike in crude oil prices is driving the new drilling techniques and completion activities.

Restraints

One of the restraints of the market is the high cost factor. Furthermore, high transportation cost of proppants also poses anadverse impact on the market growth. Apart from these, there are strict government regulations for reducing hydraulic fracturing because of its harmful impact on environment and ground water contamination.

Opportunities

The recent emergence of shale gas extraction resulting in the advent of horizontal drilling technology with multistage hydraulic fracturing has created new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type:

Frac Sand Proppant

Resin-coated Proppant

Ceramic Proppant

These are primarily of three types such as sand, resin-coated and ceramic.Sand is dominating the productsegment and accounts for the largest market share, due to its low cost and high availability. Resin coated proppants are expected to observe high demand due to itscost advantage over ceramic proppants andperformance advantage over sand.

Based on Application:

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Others

Large unexplored shale gas reservesin many countries and growing application scope of proppant in shale gas extraction is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is dominating the market on the basis of use of proppants and accounts for a major market share. The region is further expected to witness a high growth in the coming future, owing to the high growth potential of the U.S market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for proppant, due to the rising demand from hydraulic fracturing application for exploration of unconventional natural oil and gas in the region.In the Asia-Pacific region, India is expected to be the fastest-growing market, followed by China and Australia.

Key Players

Badger mining, Superior Silica Sands, Texas Silica, U.S. Silica Holdings, Carbo Ceramics, Fores, Imerys, JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant, Saint-Gobain Proppants

