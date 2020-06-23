Primary batteries, also known throw-away batteries owing to their non-rechargable cells, have a huge market worldwide, estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% in the next three years. At the present moment the demand has been increasing constantly driven by the increase in demand for portable medical equipment, especially EKG and defibrillators. The power requirements for each of this equipment is consequently unique and varied giving rise to a wide range of batteries with different kind of outputs.

Market Dynamics:-

While one major growth driver for primary batteries has been the increase in demand for medical equipment, another major growth driver has been the trend of alkaline batteries replacing carbon zinc ones. Mostly, in the segment of primary batteries, alkaline batteries at present enjoy a sizeable market share.

Their sales are furthermore bolstered by the usage of primary batteries in a large number of consumer durables starting from clocks to freezer alarms, smoke detectors, electronic door locks, remote control to name a few.

The main reason why the alkaline variant has enjoyed a considerably higher market share is the durability which is considerably longer as well as the energy output. Along with this increased customer spending has also been identified as a major growth driver.

Market Segmentation:-

The main type of market segmentation can be done on the basis of the type of battery which is :-

i) Alkaline

ii)Lithium

In this context it has to be mentioned that alkaline batteries are expected to continue their market share dominance till 2020 but the growth of the market will slow down owing to their comparatively lessened and limited usage in the case of small applications( in terms of energy consumption). Other than this, in terms of geography segmentation can be done into three categories, APAC, Americas and EMEA.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis:-

Geographically speaking the market will be mainly dominated by America and it is estimated that this trend will continue with a slight decline attributed to the gradual inclination towards secondary batteries. Mexico as well as Latin America and Brazil are some other places where markets and opportunities are expected to open up in the upcoming days.

Key Players:-

The main players who operate in this space of primary batteries are Duracell, Saft, Quallion, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, GP Batteries, Sony, Enersys, Hitachi Maxwell, Varta, Energizer and Dongguan Large Electronics.

