The Global Pressure Pumping Market was valued at US$ 76.23 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 224.27 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Pressure pumping services are used in maturing reservoirs where oil extraction conditions are difficult and challenging thereby enhancing the access to proven reserves, improving the asset value, ROI and reservoir yield and integrity.

The rapid depletion of onshore and shallow water fields has compelled oil companies to focus on deep-water and unconventional onshore areas where various pressure pumping services are required in order to produce hydrocarbons. Therefore, over the last decade pressure pumping has grown dramatically in the market due to increased process complexity of oil and gas exploration.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing energy demand due to industrialization coupled with growing population is the prime driver for the growth of the pressure pumping market. Exploration and production companies are gradually shifting their spending towards oil drilling activities because of the decreasing natural gas prices.

Pressure pumping devices are being extensively used in maturing oil reservoirs where oil extraction is most difficult. This increase in drilling activities in the extraction of oil and gas has led to a lucrative growth of enhanced oil recovery and advanced drilling technologies.

However, the high installation cost of pressure pumping systems is a hindrance to this market. Another constraint is that of banning of various pumping services due to the water contamination, water usage and seismic activities which are leading to increased environmental hazards. Stringent government regulation, public opposition in this regard, lack of skilled labor, and operational challenges such as harsh weather conditions are further restraining the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of resource type, service type, and well type. Based on resource type the market is categorized into conventional and unconventional and on the service type, the market is segmented by hydraulic fracturing, cementing services and other services.

Cementing Services are further sub-divided into primary cementing and remedial cementing. Other services are further sub-divided into sand controlling services and Acidization. By well type, the market is segmented by horizontal and vertical.

Hydraulic fracturing has been the leading segment to contribute major market share followed by Cementing services. It was the major pressure pumping service used over the past few years. Cementing services is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America leads the pressure pumping market due to a large number of oilfield service industries concentrated in this region. This region is reaching its maturity stage, but still witnessing significant growth than other markets.

It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of deep-water drilling activities in Mexico is also expected to drive the demand for pressure pumping services over the forecast period.

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the development of waterless fracking using foams which provides an alternative to water in pressure pumping procedure. This process potentially removes all the infrastructure and complications posed by water.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes, Halliburton Company, Saipem S.p.A., Weatherford International, China Oilfield Services Ltd. and Superior Energy Services.

