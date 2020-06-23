Pipeline is the general mode of transportation for transporting products such as water, chemicals, natural gas, crude oil etc.

They are made from carbon steel, plastic tubes, or steel. The diameter of these pipeline tubes range from two inches to almost 60 inches. Increasing energy demand, shale boom and increasing offshore exploration activity across the globe are some of the factors driving the market. High initial investments, security threats, geo political situation and falling crude oil prices are the factors constraining the market.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for energy and the discovery of new gas and oil reserves worldwide are few of the factors driving the growth. The production of oil and gas has increased across the globe. Introduction of new sources of energy and deployment of advancement drilling technology are further going to increasing the demand.

Existing pipelines are also expected to expand with the mounting demand for new gas and oil pipelines.

Increasing construction of pipelines is one of the primary reason affecting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of geography.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

As of now, North America hold the major share in the market.

US alone holds over 2,200,200 km of pipeline for transportation purpose. Europe and Middle East also have huge potential in the market along with Asia Pacific .The production of oil and gas triggers the need for pipelines.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Anabeeb Arabian Pipeline & Services Co. Ltd., Aramco Services Company, Baker Hughes Inc.,Clock Spring LP,Future Pipe Industries,Halliburton, ROSEN Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., and Schlum berger Pipeline Services Ltd.

