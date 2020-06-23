The global PEGylated Proteins Market was valued at USD 690.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1686.45 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2017 to 2025.

PEGylation (often styled pegylation) is the process of both covalent and non-covalent attachment or amalgamation of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules and macrostructures, such as a drug, therapeutic protein or vesicle, which is then described as PEGylated (pegylated).

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008423

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing R&D Spending

1.2 Rising Biologics Sector

1.3 Technological developments in Protein Based Drugs and Non Protein Based drugs

1.4 Growing Protein’s Stability

1.5 Major Lifestyle changes and associated diseases

View Source Of Related Reports:

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

Biomaterials Market

Proteomics Market

Biosimilars Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Drug Failure and Recalls Hinders Market Growth

Market Segmentation:

1. Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Contract Research Organization

1.3 Academic Research Institutes

2. Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Application:

2.1 Cancer Treatment

2.2 HEPAtitis

2.3 Chronic Kidney Disease

2.4 Hemophilia

2.5 Multiple Sclerosis

2.6 Gastrointestinal Disorder

2.7 Other Application

3. Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Protein Type:

3.1 Colongy Stimulating Factors

3.2 Interferons

3.3 Erythropoietin (EPO)

3.4 Recombinant Factor Viii

3.5 Monoclonal Antibodies

3.6 Other Protein Type

4. Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Product:

4.1 Consumables

4.1.1 Pegylation Kits

4.1.2 Pegylation Reagents

4.1.2.1 Monofunctional Linear Pegs

4.1.2.2 Bifunctional Pegs

4.1.2.3 Multi-Arm Pegs

4.1.2.4 Branched Pegs

4.1.2.5 Other Pegylation Reagents

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Development of PEGylated Biosimilars

4.2.2 Process Development of Peg-Drug Conjugate Manufacturing

4.2.3 Pilot Production of Peg Drug Conjugate

4.2.4 Development of Analytical Methods

4.2.5 Pegylation Feasibility Studies

5. Global PEGylated Proteins Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck Millipore

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. NOF American Corporation (A Subsidiary of NOF Corporation)

4. Jenkem Technology

5. Creative Pegworks

6. Celares GmbH

7. Quanta Biodesign, Ltd

8. Biomatrik, Inc.

9. Iris Biotech GmbH

10. Laysan Bio, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008423

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the PEGylated ProteinsMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609