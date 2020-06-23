Well logging involves the detailed recording of the geologic rock formations that are a part of the reservoir and is penetrated during a drilling operation. The log is generally based on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface (geological logs); or on physical measurements made by instruments brought down into the hole (geophysical logs). There is huge growth in drilling and exploration activities owing to the continuous increase in world energy demand.

These activities are bound to grow further as the world energy demand from oil would reach around 4 GTOE by 2020. This has also put pressure to extract more from each well and thus, further deep exploration is done.Wireline logging helps in efficient and optimized drilling practices.Open hole refers to operations that are performed before the wellbore has been ceased and cemented by the deployment of electric tools into a newly drilled well through the electric line.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064624

Technology

The new reservoir conditions include high pressure, high temperature, and ultra-deep water which require new challenging wireline logging tools and services. Competitors prevailing in the market are challenged to provide innovative solutions, which help consumers address changing technologies and business practices.Logging While Drilling (LWD), Measurement While Drilling (MWD), gamma ray, and nuclear magnetic resonance are some of the logging techniques employed.

Market Dynamics

Global wireline logging service market exceeded 16 billion dollars in 2014.The open hole segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2015 to 2022.

Requirement of recoverable resources and huge demand for energy sources are motivating oil and gas industries to spend money on exploration and production, thereby expediting the open hole wireline logging services trend on a worldwide scale.

Environmental issues and increased seismic activities have slowed down the growth of this market. Developments in technology and increased focus on natural gas production are also expected to surge demand for the wireline logging service market.

Surging demand for intensive R&D has led to the development of sophisticated high-end products, delivered to provide control to meet process requirements and for ease of use.Ban on logging techniques in few countries are also key hurdles for the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the industry at large can be categorized into slickline and E-line segments. E-line well intervention services involves a steel armored electric cable capable of transmitting well logging data continuously to the surface. Slickline services market includes the control of sliding sleeves for opening and closing access to zones combined with the replacement of gas lift valves.

Geographic Analysis

The North American market share is about 45% of the global wireline logging services revenue, owing mainly to Canada and US market sizes due to the growing number of wells both in offshore & onshore areas and increasing shale activities in the region.

The new and unconventional recovery of hydrocarbon and its growth are important reasons for the growth of the market. Latin America is expected to witness high growth, mainly because of increasing energy demand, exploration activities, and growing need for logging.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064624

Asia Pacific is also said to witness moderate growth owing to an increase in the pace of oil & gas exploration across this region. Increasing energy demand in India and Brazil willenhance the growth prospects for market.

Key Players

Some of the major players involved in the Global Cased hole logging services market are Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, and Superior Energy Services.Key product development and competent distributive channel are the key factors for competitive advantage. In 2014, Baker Hughes and TMK of Russia agreed to mutually develop integrated well completion solutions.Other leading players include Nabors Industries, Cased-hole Solutions, Expro International Group Holdings, OilServe (UAE), and Pioneer Energy Services.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609