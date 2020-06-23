The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing worldwide oil production and demand. To increase the production of oil and improve oil recovery process, oilfield chemicals are required. Better versions of the chemicals are coming up which will drive the market in the future. The oilfield chemicals increase the life of the equipment. This helps in reducing the maintenance costs.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing oil production and drilling activities are the prime drivers for the market. Industrialization is driving the market’s growth. Development of new oilfields is a boosting the market for oilfield chemicals.

The strict government regulations put several constraints on the market.

There is an increased focus on renewable energy requirements which is adversely affecting the market. Environmental concerns can have a negative impact. The disposal of the toxic chemicals is also an issue which involves high costs.

The opportunity for the market lies in the new oilfield discoveries. Technological advancements have high hopes for the growth of the market. Research and development activities show a bright future. Due to high competition, mergers and acquisitions will help the market to grow.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of location into onshore and offshore. The onshore location leads this segment. In terms of product type, it is divided into specialty chemicals and advanced polymers. In terms of application, it is divided into drilling fluid, production chemicals, cementing, and workover & completion.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is leading the market with the highest oil production. Europe is the second largest market. The Middle East comes next in the list. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa have the highest growth potential in the near future with increasing energy demand.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Nalco Champion, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, DuPont, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., AMCOL International, American Colloid, Ashland Inc., Baroid Fluid Services, BASF SE, Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation, Capitol Aggregates Ltd., and Stepan Company.

