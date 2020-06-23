In the modern world and the fierce competition, every industry needs to welcome automation to upgrade their operations and stay ahead. Broadly speaking, automation control is a technological phenomenon in which the scheduled task is performed without human assistance. The presence of automated technologies is also needed in the oil and gas sector.

The industries in this sector need to understand the environment surrounding them and upgrade their technologies as that would help the firms become more efficient. Another important benefit of implementation of automation is that the work involved in this industry is risky and hazardous to humans, and should be done by machines.

End User Industry

The end users of the oil and gas automation and control market are the various firms which would utilize this change to improve their efficiency and other aspects. The logistics business is also an end user of these technologies.

Market Dynamics

The hazardous working environment in the onshore industrial processes paves the way for the implementation of automation and control system. Fast access to information, optimised functions, quick identification of faults, and operational functions are some examples in which automation can enhance this industry. Modernisation of the processes is being followed by many industries and the strong environmental and safety needs drive this change in the oil and gas industry.

Market Segmentation

Oil and gas automation and control market operates in four different sectors, namely Upstream, Downstream, Midstream, and Power Control Systems. The work done by the automated technology can be manufacturing, maintenance, logistics, and operations.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of various control systems implemented, few of which are Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Programmable Logic Controller, Safety Instrumented System, and Distributed Control Systems.

The reason for the firm to implement automation and control is another basis for the segmentation of this market. The reasons can be cost optimization, HSE, operational efficiency, and staying ahead of the competition.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The oil and gas projects in the Asia-Pacific region are still on a rise and automation is quickly entering into the work of the industries. The European and North American region has a high demand for automation and control systems in the onshore and offshore plants, and there is also a strong need for maintenance.

Opportunities

The oil and gas sector has a lot of scope for the implementation of automation and control systems. Numerous functions of the industry can be optimised by replacing human interaction with machines. The opportunities for the automation industry are immense and there is strong competition in the automation field.

Firms need to innovate quickly and also battle on cost aspects. Multinational companies looking to expand operations into the oil and gas sector can look towards a brighter future.

But, firms have to be careful as the oil and gas industries have a dangerous and hazardous environment in the factories, and malfunctioning may lead to large-scale accidents.

Key Players

The major players in the oil and gas automation and control market are General Electric, ENI, Siemens AG, and Rockwell Automation.

