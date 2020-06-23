The Global Oil Field Rental Services Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing worldwide energy demand. This market is driven by the exploration and production of oil. The equipment is rented as they are highly priced.The drilling equipment has the highest demand at present. The future for this market is bright with good growth prospects.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing energy demand is one of the prime drivers for the market. The increased drilling activity is making this market indispensable. The increased offshore exploration activity is helping the market to grow. Technological progress has made the exploration and production activities economical.

The uncertain government regulation sput several constraints on the market. The customized demand by drillers is detrimental to the overall market. The market is highly competitive with big established players dominating the market.

The opportunity for the market lies in the technological advancement in the oilfield equipment. The increase in investment in the exploration and production of oil will give a boost to the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of equipment used into drilling equipment, pressure and flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment. Drilling equipment is driving the equipment market. In terms of application, it is divided into onshore and offshore segments. The onshore segment dominates the market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is leading the market. The focus on shale mining in North America is driving the market.The production of oil is expected to increase in the future with aninflow of capital investments. There is a huge demand for rental equipment in Asia and the Middle East.

Asia-Pacific and Africa are expected to witness future growth due to rising energy demand. The increasing demand for oil in the emerging markets will shift the use of oil majorly from developed to developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include John Energy Ltd., Oil States International Inc., Seventy Seven Energy Inc., Basic Energy Services, Black Diamond Group, Parker Drilling Company, Wrangler Rentals, Precision Drilling Corporation, and Superior Energy Services Inc.

