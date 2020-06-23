The Global oil country tubular goodsmarket was valued at US$ 41.8 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 59 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of6.214% during the forecast period 2017-2022.

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) are the major unit of infrastructure for the production of the oil and gas from the reserves.It comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products in three categories – drill pipe, casing, and tubing. These are used in oil and gas exploration and production and in particular drilling.

An important trend of this industry is the fluctuating global rig count. Depending on the geology and other conditions of the oil and gas field, right selection of OCTG can prevent any hazard and risk associated with operating an oil and gas field.

Market Dynamics

The demand for OCTG is driven by the increase in demand for energy and the need for exploration activities and investments. A rise in more complex activities for horizontal and multilateral drilling has led to more traction in the market, especially in areas where vertical drilling is not feasible. This will lead to manufacturers developing innovative designs for OCTG products.

Apart from this, with drilling operations depleting the major hydrocarbon-rich regions around the globe, it will require relatively deeper wells in new areas, which will direct the need for larger pipes in the drilling and the completion stages of the operations which will drive the growth of the OCTG market.

On the flipside, the market is currently facing constraint in the form of eccentric crude oil market, lack of skilled labor, high initial investments, and operational challenges such as harsh weather conditions are restraining the market from growth.

Along with this, the expansion of the market is restrained by the challenges of drilling with casing for OCTG, falling crude oil prices, depletion of limited oil and gas reserves, environmental issues and the international political and economic instability.

Market Segmentation

The oil country tubular goods can be segmented on the basis of grade, product type, and geography. The market, by grade type, includes premium and API grades. By product the market is segmented into the seamless pipe and welded pipe segment.

The seamless pipe segment accounted for a major part of the overall market shares because of increase in offshore drilling activities. By geography, the OCTG market can be divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Asia-Pacific region will be the major revenue contributor to the market in the next few years due to the increase in investments in the unconventional reserve bases in that region.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market and within that China contributed to half of the shares for the demand of API OCTG products in previous years. Following China, is the North American market, which had the most influential market with the U.S. being the epicenter of OCTG demand due to the abundant shale reserve.

This drives the demand for directional and horizontal drilling. The golden triangle of Brazil, West Africa, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are some of the key markets for OCTG due to the large-scale offshore drilling activities. As a result, the demand for premium OCTG grades will increase in the above regions in the coming years.

Opportunities

There is an emerging trend of consumption of premium pipes and the advent of technologically advanced pipes which are opportunities for growth of the OCTG industry.The OCTG market is also a highly competitive market. The competition in OCTG market has moved to a higher level with the increase in the number of exploration activities of unconventional reserves.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the oil country tubular goods market include ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Tenaris, TMK, and U.S. Steel, ACE O.C.T.G, Benteler, Corpac Steel Products, ISMT, JFE Steel, Jindal Steel &Power, Husteel, Sandvik, Energex Tube, Northwest Pipe, Tata Steel, USS, TPCO, Chelyabinsk Pipe, Evraz and Vallourec among others.

