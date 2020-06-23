The view from 50,000 feet poise Drones, which are unmanned aerial planes, to be the next major influencing factor to the ever-in demand Oil and Gas industry. Drones have infinite applications in the Oil & Gas industry. Drones allow the Oil and Gas companies to constantly keep an eye on Roads, Pipelines, Bridges, Power lines, Storage Tanks and so on.

They also make the Oil & Gas industry capable of carrying out Flare stack inspections, Tailings pond inspections, Oil spill Detection and damage assessment. The usage of Drones would literally astonish the industry with its capability to get as much data available in the last 30 years within 45 minutes.

The advantage of time reduction, flying to unreachable places, ability to record and give out all sorts of data and weather independency are what make Drones advantageous to every industry it is used in. These could also revolutionize the Oil & Gas Industry and create infinite potential for growth.

Market dynamics:

Some of the factors that drive this market are the Increasing safety norms in Oil & Gas Industry, the fall in Oil Prices and the important cost advantage to the Oil & Gas companies.

Some drawbacks this market faces are the harsh federal regulations which limit the usage to the line-of-sight and the serious lack of technological advancements which are essential for processing raw data.

The relevance of the market is much more significant now, with Oil and Gas companies investing hugely on drones. The opportunities available are endless.

Market Segmentation:

This market is segmented into Fixed wing, Rotary Blades, Quad Rotor, Nano and Hybrid Drones. Applications of this technology include a variety of markets such as Construction, Infrastructure, Utilities, Inspection, Surveying, Cinematography and Oil & Gas.

Geographical Analysis:

This market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with North America being the largest consumer base in the world. Europe and APAC follow the list. Oil and Gas industry has tremendous value in all areas of APAC and the potentials which drone usage could have is endless. As it is a new technology, it is yet to pick up with positive word of mouth.

Key Players:

There are many major players across the world dominating this market in the Oil & Gas Sector for its products, services, and continuous product developments. Some of them are Sky Futures, Insitu, Northrop Gumman, AeroVironment, Altavian, ING Robotic Aviation, Draganflyer, AeroVironment, Aerovel, BAE Systems, Finmeccanica, etc,. Lockheed Martin and Textron are driving the latest innovation in this field.

