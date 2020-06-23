Non-concentrating solar collectors are called flat plate collectors; wherein the area which collects the solar radiation is same as the area collecting the solar energy. These solar collectors can easily found in industries, commercial buildings and also the households. Renewable energy sources are the best solutions to the growing demand for power. Other sources of energy such as hydropower, fossil fuels, nuclear power have environmental concerns which make the renewable sources highly relevant and crucial.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064607

Solar energy is available in abundance; the Earth receives 174 petawatts of solar energy every year, making it the largest source of energy. In the last few years, global solar power production has increased from 7 GW to 40 GW. Also, lots of research has been going on in this area to make the solar panel more user friendly, and smaller in size. Various techniques such as thin film processing, nanocrystalline solar cells, polymer processing, metamorphic multijunction solar cells will help in the progress of this industry.

Market Dynamics

The escalation of non-concentrating solar collectors is estimated to increase as more people are now aware about the harmful effects of global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. The factors such as rising prices of conventional energy, concerns over supply of energy in future, renewable energy certificates and support of government are fuelling the demand for the concentrated solar collectors.

However, the huge cost of photovoltaic cells hinders the growth of the non-concentrating solar collector market. Due to lack of advanced technology, the power generation is at nascent stage.

Market Segmentation

The global non-concentrating solar collectors’ market is segmented on the basis of absorber plate, application and technology. By absorber plate, market can be segmented into aluminium, copper and steel. By application, market can be segmented into commercial, institutional, residential and industrial.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, Japan and India. The United States’ non-concentrating solar collectormarket is anticipated to see growth over 8% by the year 2025, reason being federal government initiatives like financial assistance, tax rebate and net metering.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064607

Also, Chile is ready to witness growth above 25 % in the forecast period with its favorable climatic conditions. The government of China announced initiatives such as tax benefits and feed in tariff to boost the business.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Greenonetec, Thermo Solar, DIMAS SA,Five Star, Bosch Thermotechnik, Prosunpro, Ezinc, Soletrol, Vaillant Group, Solimpeks, BDR Thermea, Viessmann, Solahart, XNE Group and Wolf.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609