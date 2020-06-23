As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, around 17 lakh new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and around 6 lakh people died due to the disease.

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “3D Printed Oncology Prosthetics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the 3D printed oncology prosthetics market in terms of market segmentation by material, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Technological advancements such as introduction of 3D printed cancer cells for the treatment of cancer have largely contributed towards the growth of the market. The main focus of the scientists is to make the treatment more patient specific in the near future. 3D printed oncology prosthetics has been widely used in the treatment of breast cancers. Researchers are focusing on developing printers that can print human tissue and even pills. In the near future, patients would be able to print their drugs at home with the help of this technology. Owing to these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market is segmented by material into polypropylene, polyurethane, acrylics and polyethylene and others out of which, the polypropylene and polyethylene material segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of increased usage of polypropylene and polyethylene in designing of 3D printed prosthetic implants for various tumors. Both the segments are expected to collectively gain advantage and market share during the forecast period.

The market is further segmented by end users into medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies, academic institutions, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and others out of which, the hospitals segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of large number of patients approaching hospitals and wide range of specialty treatments. The initiatives by the leading players in the market in order to make collaborations between the hospitals and rehabilitation centers is expected to contribute to the growth of the 3D printed oncology prosthetics market.

North America region is anticipated to have largest share in 3D printed oncology prosthetics market followed by Western Europe owing to rise in the incidences of cancer and growing number of accidental injuries. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, India and Australia are the major markets in the region on account of rising awareness among people about the technology. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are expected to witness relatively slow growth attributed to lack of awareness among the patients.

Prosthetics According to Patient’s Anatomy

3D printed prosthetics has the benefit of being designed according to the patient’s anatomy which makes the design patient specific and precise. Moreover, increase in the number of tumor cases related to various types of cancers prevalent in the world has led to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The cost associated with 3D printed prosthetics for treatment of tumor is very high. Moreover, cancer treatment is not actually affordable by most of the population and advanced technology though, precise and effective has high cost which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the 3D printed oncology prosthetics market which includes company profiling of GE Healthcare, Xilloc Medical B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3D Life Prints Limited, and Canon Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the 3D printed oncology prosthetics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

