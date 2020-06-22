Market Segmentation

The Water Automation and Instrumentation market is segmentedon the basis of automation technology, process stage, instrumentation, end user application and region. Detailed bifurcations are as represented below: Water Automation and Instrumentation is the management and control of water flowing inside or outside any manufacturing plant and helps in efficient management of water hence avoiding wastage.

Nowadays, the industries have very advanced control systems; the basis of these systems is automation and instrumentation. Automation and instrumentation means the machines operate automatically with least or no human intervention with the help of several control techniques. Due to automation and instrumentation, the manufacturing processes have become easy, fast, and efficient.The availability and supply of water has decreased and the demand of water in the manufacturing industries has increased, hence all these measures have been taken.

Market Dynamics

The increasing scarcity of water has compelled industries and governments alike to adopt water management. Increasing industrialisation and urbanisation is increasing the demand for water automation and instrumentation as there is a scarcity of water. Also, the stringent government rues and policies regarding control of water wastage and soil pollution, it has become imperative for manufacturers to adopt water automation and instrumentation. Moreover, the introduction of smart water management is also giving a boost to this market. The main driving factor for this industry is that it requires less manpower and hence is more efficient and saves labour costs for manufacturers.However, the restraint for this industry is the high initial installation cists involved.

On the basis of Automation Technology

o Distributed Control System

o Human Machine Interface

o Laboratory Information Management System

o Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

o Programmable Logic Controller

o Manufacturing Execution Systems

o Identity & Access Management

On the basis of Process Stage

o Collection

o Treatment

o Distribution of Water

The collection of water is the highest shareholder in this segment.

On the basis of Instrumentation

o Pressure Transmitter

o Level Transmitter

o Temperature Transmitter

o Electromagnetic Flowmeters

o Sludge Density Measurement

o Gas and Liquid Analyser

o Leakage Detection Systems

o Control Valves

o High & Low Ac Drives

On the basis of End User Application

o Drinking

o Household

o Commercial

o Industrial Water

o Others

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading market owing to the presence of a large number of food and other manufacturing industries which are growing continuously and thus boosting the water automation and instrumentation market. Also, the growing urbanisation is increasing the demand of water and is thus compelling the industries to use water automation and instrumentation.

Europe follows north America as the second largest market holder. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the maximum growth in the forecast period due to the increasing problem of water scarcity resulting in stringent government rules and policies to adopt water automation and instrumentation.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Water Automation and Instrumentation and determine its future are: ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, CH2M Hill Inc., Endress + Hauser AG and others.

