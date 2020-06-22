Market Dynamics

The growing construction industry coupled with the population growth, rapid urbanization, increased per capita income, and participation from the larger private sector in infrastructure projectssuch as housing, power projects, road construction, and airports will result in the growth of the engine market for construction equipment.

The use of agricultural machinery to improve the efficiency and productivity of the farms and government initiatives to promote mechanization has further triggered the market growth. These all factorsare expected to contribute in the development of healthy environment for engine manufacturers for construction and agriculture applications.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064156

Any vehicle which is not designed to be used on a highway or road and capable of cross-country travel on land, snow, ice, marsh, swampland, or other natural terrains is called an off-highway vehicle. These vehicles are also capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface as they have large tires with deep, open treads, a flexible suspension, or even caterpillar tracks.

They are mostly used for construction or agriculture, that is intended to be done on the steep or uneven ground.The off-highway vehicle includes tractors, forklifts, cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, and golf carts and have an enthusiastic following because of their many uses and versatility. Off highway vehicle engine is the engine specifically designed for off road vehicles.

Restraints

The major restraintsfor engine manufacturers includes the high manufacturing, operating, and maintenance cost of off-highway vehicle engines and complying with the stringent emission norms.

Market Segmentation

The various market segments can be derived on the basis of capacity, fuel type and power output.

On the Basis of Capacity:

10L

On the Basis of Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Others

On the Basis of Power Output (HP):

A. Construction:

400

B. Agriculture:

140

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The Asia-Oceania region is estimated to dominate the market and this growth can be attributed to the progress in the socio-economic conditions by the emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The large population in countries such as China and India has resulted in increased number of government projects such as airports, sewer systems, and renewable energy.

Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064156

North America, the second largest market for off-highway vehicles, is also expected to do well, led by Mexico and United States. These regions have large-sized farms which necessitates the use of agriculture equipment.The agricultural machinery market is also poised to grow considerably in the Asia-Pacific region and countries like Vietnam, Philippines, India and China will be the main drivers of the market.

<<<<<<<Trending Reports>>>>>>

Whiplash Protection System Market

Water Automation and Instrumenation Market

Thermal Spray Equipment Market

Solenoid Valves Market

Safety Motion Control Market

Retail Automation Market

Refractories Market

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market

Oil and Gas Automation Market

Key Players

Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, Deutz AG, Kubota Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Volvo CE, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Quanchai

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609