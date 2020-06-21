In this report,united States plays an important role in the Spandex global market, with market size of 589.7 million USD in 2016 and will be 851.4 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.31%.

This report studies the Spandex Fiber market, Spandex Fiber is a manufactured fiber in which the fiber forming substance is a long-chain synthetic polymer comprised of at least 85% of segmented polyurethane. Spandex fiber is a synthetic fiber known for its exceptional elasticity (stretchability).

The Spandex mainly produced by Solution Dry Spinning, whose market share was about 81.4% in 2016. The sales market share of Spandex produced by Solution Wet Spinning was about 8.8% in the United States Spandex 2016.

Spandex used in industry including Apparel & Clothing and Medical & Healthcare. Report data showed that about 64.4% of the Spandex market demand in Apparel & Clothing in 2016.

Currently, there are many players in the United States spandex market. The main market players are Invista, Hyosung Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd., TK Chemical Corporation and so on.

South Atlantic was the largest sales place, with revenue market share about 25% in 2016. Following South Atlantic, Southwest was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of nearly 21%. South Central and the Midwest were also important sales regions.

Geographically, this report split USA into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of United States Spandex for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

USA United States Spandex market competition by top manufacturers/players, with United States Spandex sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Invista

Hyosung Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd.

TK Chemical Corporation

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of United States Spandex for each application, including

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others

