In this report, during the past five years, with the recovery of the economic, United States pool chemical consumption increased from 236.3 K MT in 2012 to 261.1 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 2.53%. In 2016, total sales revenue in the United States was 603.89 Million USD. In the future, we predict that United States consumption will keep increasing.

A pool’s filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It’s important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy.

Pool chemicals have many different types, such as trichlor, dichlor, cal hypo, liquid chlorine, algaecides, balancers and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, trichlor is the most wildly used material

In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, pool chemicals are generally used in residential pool. According to our research, in 2016, amount of pool chemicals used in residential pool was about 248.5 K MT, took a consumption share of more than 95%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers in United States, such as Lonza, FMC, NC Brands, Haviland Pool, Occidental Chemical, Axiall, Lanxess and Monsanto etc. Lonza is a leading supplier in this industry. It has many famous brands including hth?, BAQUACIL?, BAQUA Spa?, Brilliance? for Spas, Leisure Time?, poolife?, GLB? and Pulsar?.

United States’ pool chemicals are consumed all over the country. During all regions, The Middle Atlantic, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 65.4 K MT in 2016. Followed by Southwest region, consumed 55.2 K MT in 2016. United States’ regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

Geographically, this report split USA into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of United States Pool Chemical for these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), including

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

USA United States Pool Chemical market competition by top manufacturers/players, with United States Pool Chemical sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Lonza

FMC

NC Brands

Haviland Pool

Occidental Chemical

Axiall

Lanxess

Monsanto

Robelle

Olin

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Clorox Pool & Spa

Coastal Chemical Pools

SunGuard

Tosoh

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Trichlor

Dichlor

Cal hypo

Liquid chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Specialty product

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K Units), market share and growth rate of United States Pool Chemical for each application, including

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool

