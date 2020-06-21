In this report, global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, U.S. and E.U., They took a market share of nearly 82% in 2016. China is the biggest producer. It accounted about 39% of global production. This report studies the Ultrafiltration Membrane market, Ultrafiltration (UF) is a variety of membrane filtration in which forces like pressure or concentration gradients lead to a separation through a semipermeable membrane. Suspended solids and solutes of high molecular weight are retained in the so-called retentate, while water and low molecular weight solutes pass through the membrane in the permeate (filtrate).

According to the type, it can be divided into two kinds, Inorganic Membrane and Organic Membrane. Organic Membrane was the main product, capturing about 99.7% of global consumption of Ultrafiltration Membrane in 2016.

Ultrafiltration Membrane downstream is wide and the main application fields are Food & Beverage, Industrial & Municipal, Healthcare & Bioengineering, Seawater Reverse Osmosis and Potable Water Treatment. Globally, assembly equipment accounts for nearly 53.5% of total downstream consumption of Ultrafiltration Membrane in global.

The Ultrafiltration Membrane industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Key market participants covered in the report include Koch, GE Water & Process, Evoqua, DOW, Toray, Nitto Denko Corporation, Synder Filtration, Microdyn-Nadir, Canpure and Applied Membranes.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Europe took the market share of 27%, and United States was with 21%. China’s consumption market had a quicker growing speed of CAGR 7.2%.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, Involved the assessment of Sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Koch

Asahi Kasei

GE Water & Process Technologies

Evoqua

DOW

Toray

3M (Membrana)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nitto Denko Corporation

Degremont Technologies

Basf

Synder Filtration

Microdyn-Nadir

Canpure

Pentair(X-Flow)

Applied Membranes

CITIC Envirotech

Litree

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Zhaojin Motian

Memsino

On the basis of product, this report displays the Sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inorganic Membrane

Organic Membrane

By Application, this report focuses on Sales, Market share and Growth Rate of each application, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Industrial & Municipal

Healthcare & Bioengineering

Seawater Reverse Osmosis

Potable Water Treatment

By Regions, this report splits global market into several key regions, with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin market share of top players in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

