Stool Management System is a soft tube or pipe that is incorporated into the rectum for stool management to contain and divert fecal waste in patients with little or no bowel control in order to protect the patient’s skin and reduce exposure to infectious microorganisms. It contains a low-pressure retention balloon at the lateral end and a connector for fastening the collection bag at the other end. It reduces the spread of contagion by retaining infectious body waste in a closed system. A stool management system helps in the prevention and protection of sacrum and perianal pressure areas. It also aids to increase patient comfort.

The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry

Market Size & Forecast

Upsurge in incidence of fecal disorders among both adult population has considerably driven the demand for stool management system across the globe. The stool management system market is thus estimated to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

Effective fecal management systems (FMSs) offer for the repression and diversion of stool that can be either liquid or semi-liquid consistency. The FMS aid in keeping the skin clean, dry, and free from contaminants and moisture that contribute to skin breakdown, while also preventing contamination of the hands of healthcare workers(HCWs) and patient care environment. The demand for stool management system is increasing as the geriatric population with fecal disorders is rising. The stool management system market is growing as well due to increasing fecal disorders in midlife population owing to changing eating habits.

Key Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard

ConvaTec, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Marlen Manufacturing

Nuvomed, Inc.

Secco FMS

Torbot Group Jobskin

On the basis of regional platform, global stool management systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America and Europe dominates the stool management system market owing to promising government compensation policies and financial constancy to undergo expensive ostomy procedure in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the favorable market for stool management systems owing to increased occurrence of Crohn’s disease, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer and inflammatory bowel disease in the growing economies such as South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Favorable reimbursement policies in Australia and Japan and expansion of market players in the emerging economies in Asia will further help in the stool management systems market growth.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

It has been clinically proven that stool management systems efficiently prevent stool contact with skin, cutting risks of developing secondary complications that upsurge healthcare costs and prolong the patient’s length of stay. This system not only brings down price of consumables, but also reduces net total cost load of faecal containment. Globally hundred million patients restricted to bed suffer from incompetent bowel management.

Impaired bowel control and diarrhea in bedridden patients pose significant challenges for patients and care takers or providers which increases the demand for stool management systems. The stool management system reduces nursing time and struggle spent on stool management. There is increased use of stool management system due to increasing aging population. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in awareness programs also drives the stool management system market growth.

However, lack of awareness about benefits, drawbacks, indications and contraindications concerning use of different stool management system is a key limit effecting the growth of this market. Previous to any device or treatment prompting, a full evaluation by a health professional trained, skilled and expert in bowel dysfunction should be undertaken.

