A greenhouse (also called a glasshouse, or, if with sufficient heating, a hothouse) is a structure with walls and roof made chiefly of transparent material, such as glass, in which plants requiring regulated climatic conditions are grown. These structures range in size from small sheds to industrial-sized buildings. A miniature greenhouse is known as a cold frame. The interior of a greenhouse exposed to sunlight becomes significantly warmer than the external ambient temperature, protecting its contents in cold weather.

Many commercial glass greenhouses or hothouses are high tech production facilities for vegetables or flowers. The glass greenhouses are filled with equipment including screening installations, heating, cooling, lighting, and may be controlled by a computer to optimize conditions for plant growth. Different techniques are then used to evaluate optimality-degrees and comfort ratio of greenhouse micro-climate (i.e., air temperature, relative humidity and vapor pressure deficit) in order to reduce production risk prior to cultivation of a specific crop. (Wikipedia)

Global Greenhouses and Growth Chambers market by type, application, region and manufacturer 2014-2019 and forecast 2020-2025. For the region, type and application, the sales, revenue and their market share, growth rate are key research objects; we can research the manufacturers’ sales, price, revenue, cost and gross profit and their changes. What’s more, we will display the main consumers, raw material manufacturers, distributors, etc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Greenhouses and Growth Chambers in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Greenhouses and Growth Chambers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Thermo Fisher

Conviron

Caron

Percival Scientific

Binder GmbH

Weiss Technik

Saveer Biotech Limited

Aralab

Hettich Benelux B.V.

Freezers India

Brs Bvba

Darwin Chambers

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reach-In

Walk-In

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Greenhouses and Growth Chambers for each application, including

Short Plants

Tall Plants

Others

