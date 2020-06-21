Market Trends in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Roche Pharma and India’s third-largest drug maker Cipla tied up to promote and distribute tocilizumab (Actemra) and Syndyma, the 2nd brand of Roche’s cancer therapy, bevacizumab (Avastin) in India. Merck has acquired the company Viralytics Limited which is an Australian publicly traded company focused on oncolytic immunotherapy treatments for a range of cancers.

“The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry”

Market Overview

The cancer immunotherapy market exhibits discernible innovation and is considerably proliferating various cancer immunotherapeutic drugs owing to the rising cases of cancer around the world. With various technological advancements over the years, there has been an increasing number of therapeutics being developed that are more targeted, specific and personalized to the cancer and the patient. As every cancer is different and how it manifests in every patient is unique resulting in specific treatment requirements, there has been an increasing trend in the recent years to develop more therapeutics that can selectively identify the cancer cells and evoke an immune response against them while leaving out the normal cells. This results in minimized side effects that are otherwise seen with conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, eventually resulting in faster control and recovery with improved quality of life.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

The global cancer immunotherapy market reached USD 42,584.18 Million in 2017. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 86,678.7 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2018-2027.

The global demand for cancer immunotherapy is increasing due to massive growth of healthcare industry across the globe. Further, increasing awareness about early diagnosis and advanced personalized medicine as a part of targeted therapy is one of the key growth drivers for the global cancer immunotherapy market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global cancer immunotherapy market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Novartis, Advaxis Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Bayer AG, Roche, Eli Lilly and Co., Amgen Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

Regular product launches with new factors incorporated into the products help the companies to create reputation in the market. The companies are entering into numerous strategic partnership and collaboration programs to expand their product offering range and to grow strongly in the market. For instance, recently German drugs company Bayer signed deal with US biotech firm Loxo Oncology in the United States for two new cancer drugs to underline the strength of its pharmaceutical division.

Market Drivers & Challenges

Growth Indicators

Immunotherapy is the process that suppresses or enhances the immune system so as to cure the cancer. It operates as complementary treatment to several other forms of treatments such as radio therapy and or chemotherapy. The major reasons behind the growing number of cancer cases around the globe are higher consumption of alcohol, generality of smoking and depletion of the ozone layer. The leading countries with the highest population of cancer patients around the world are United States, China, India, Germany and Russia among others. The global cancer immunotherapy market is thriving on the back of growing rate of cancer patients along with rising awareness and advanced personalized medicines regarding cancer among people.

Additionally, the introduction of numerous healthcare facilities and schemes by governments of various nations regarding cancer immunotherapy are also believed to supplement the global cancer immunotherapy market to grow in near future.

Regional Growth Highlights during 2017-2027

The global cancer immunotherapy market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, out of which, the North America is slated to dominate by accounting for a share of around 37.0% by 2027 in the overall cancer immunotherapy market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing prevalence of various types of cancer. Increasing technological innovations in cancer immunotherapy is also expected to impel the growth of the cancer immunotherapy market in North America where U.S. is the prominent country driving the growth in the region.

Further, the region to hold second largest market share in the cancer immunotherapy market is Europe that accounted for around 29% of the total market share in 2017 and is believed to behold its positive growth over the forecast period. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy market is expected to mark 8.6% growth rate in 2027 where Germany is the prominent market driving the growth in the region and is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.9% in 2027.

Furthermore, China is the major contributor behind the growth of the Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market and is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1% in 2027.

