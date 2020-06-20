In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on System Infrastructure Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on System Infrastructure Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

System infrastructure software is type of enterprise software or program designed to increase the IT performance of any organization. It provides various solutions to enterprises such as workforce support, business transactions, and internal services & processes.

Advancements in cloud technologies and virtualization is expected to boost the market. Further, rise in demand of automation and integrated approach in business process is also anticipated to fuel the market. However, high implementation cost and absence of standardized framework is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) is major opportunity for key players in the system infrastructure software market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for System Infrastructure Software. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for System Infrastructure Software was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for System Infrastructure Software is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of System Infrastructure Software, including the following market information:

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global System Infrastructure Software Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Co, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

System & Network Management Software

Security Software

Storage Software

System Software

Based on the Application:

Building Management System

Cloud Integration

Data Center Infrastructure Management

Integrated Communication

Network Integration

Others

