Powered Exoskeleton market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Powered Exoskeleton market is a wearable high-tech robotic device used for limb movement with increased strength and endurance.

The rapid development of science and technology especially in the field of healthcare has paved a way for mitigation of neural, physical disorder by Powered Exoskeleton. Moreover, the concept of externally powered skeleton systems is widely adopted for Astronomy and Defense sector. Increase in physically challenged population, the rise in demand for rehabilitation therapy and adoption of this technology in military and defense are the actuating factors for the growth of this market. There is a demand for industrial robots in industries for carrying heavy weights which can boost the demand for this market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Powered Exoskeleton. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Powered Exoskeleton was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Powered Exoskeleton is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Powered Exoskeleton, including the following market information:

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Powered Exoskeleton Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include EKSO BIONICS, CHINA NORTH INDUSTRIES GROUP CORPORATION (NORINCO), CYBERDYNE INC., DAEWOO, HONDA, NOONEE, PARKER HANNIFIN, REX BIONICS, ATOUN INC., BIONIC POWER, FANUC, GENERAL ATOMICS, LOCKHEED MARTIN, MYOMO INC., ORTHOCARE INNOVATIONS, REHA TECHNOLOGY, REWALK, ROBOTDALEN, SARCOS, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Full Body

Upper Body

Lower Body

Based on the Application:

Industry

Military

Health care

Others (space, shipping)

