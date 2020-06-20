In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on CBCT Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on CBCT Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system is a special type of x-ray equipment that provides 3-D views for more thorough analysis of bone structure and tooth orientation. Rise in geriatric population, wide range of applications of CBCT systems in dental practice, and upsurge in number of patients suffering from dental disease are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, expanding application of CBCT systems in other medical fields such as breast imaging further boosts the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and image related issues such as lack of clarity are expected to impede the market growth.

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, severe periodontal disease, resulting in tooth loss is found in 15-20% of middle-aged adults (35-44 years). In addition, ageing population also poses a risk for dental disorders (such as dental cavities and periodontal disease), which results in complete tooth loss. For instance, according to WHO, about 30% of people aged 65-74 have no natural teeth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for CBCT Systems. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for CBCT Systems was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for CBCT Systems is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of CBCT Systems, including the following market information:

Global CBCT Systems Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global CBCT Systems Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global CBCT Systems Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global CBCT Systems Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Carestream Health, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Vatech Co., Ltd., Cefla s.c., ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., J. Morita, Curve Beam, Prexion, Planmeca OY, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Image Intensifier Detector

Flat-Panel Imager Detector

Based on the Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

