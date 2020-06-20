In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Catheters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Catheters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-catheters-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Catheters are thin tubes made of medical grade material such as plastic, silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and nylon, which are inserted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Catheterization is a primary co-procedure performed with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery, wherein catheters are used. The global catheters market is driven by increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, urinary bladder, and kidney failures; and growth in demand for minimal invasive surgeries.

The global catheters market is segmented based on product type and geography. The product type segment includes cardiovascular catheters, neurovascular catheters, urological catheters, intravenous catheters, and specialty catheters. Cardiovascular catheters are further segmented into electrophysiology catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, IVUS catheters, PTA balloon catheters, and others (guiding, angiography, and pulmonary artery catheters). Urological catheters are bifurcated into dialysis and urinary catheters, whereas dialysis catheters into hemodialysis and peritoneal catheters. Urinary catheters are further categorized into Foley, intermittent, and external catheters. Intravenous catheters are classified into central and peripheral venous catheter. Peripheral venous catheters are further divided into integrated and short catheters. Specialty catheters are divided into wound/surgical drain, oximetry, thermodilution, and IUI catheters. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Catheters. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Catheters was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Catheters is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Catheters, including the following market information:

Global Catheters Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Catheters Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Catheters Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Catheters Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson And Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bard Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Vascular Solutions, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Cook Medical, Stryker Corporation, Cure Medical, Convatech Inc., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cardiovascular Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Urological Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Based on the Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-catheters-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com