In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Breast Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Breast pumps are defined as medical devices used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers. Mostly, these devices are used by working women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work. In some instances, doctors also recommend women to use breast pumps to stimulate milk supply when the baby is unable to suck milk. Breast pumps have grown as a suitable choice by the working women. The market is expected to witness a notable growth, due to technological advancements, such as double breast pumps, which help to eliminate fat content from milk and substitute it with higher caloric value.

The growth of the breast pump market is accredited to inadequate maternity leave period, rapid increase in working women population and rise in awareness about the benefits and significance of breastfeeding. Other important factors, such as technological developments in electric breast pumps, increase in healthcare expenditure by the government, and favorable reimbursement scenario will also help in the market growth. However, high maintenance requirement for electrical battery pumps & hospital grade pumps, and high risk of contamination in open system breast pumps. In addition, high cost of breast pumps along with low awareness, particularly in under-developed countries, such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Nigeria are likely to restrain the industry growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Breast Pumps. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Breast Pumps was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Breast Pumps is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Breast Pumps, including the following market information:

Global Breast Pumps Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Breast Pumps Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Breast Pumps Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Breast Pumps Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Philips Avent, Medela AG, Ameda AG, Lasinoh, Pigeon, Dr. Brown’s, NUK, Tommee Tippee, ARDO, Evenflo Feeding, Whittlestone, Inc, Hygeia, Bailey Medical, FreiCare Swiss GmbH, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Closed Systems

Open Systems

Based on the Application:

Hospital Grade

Personal Use

