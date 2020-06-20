In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Bone Grafts and Substitutes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bone grafts are implantable materials, which promote bone healing, bone formation, and osseous reconstruction due to their osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive properties.

They are used in sports, trauma plastic, facial, and spinal surgery. In addition, they can be used to fill voids in case of absence of bones or help in provision of structural stability. Bone grafting is a surgical procedure for replacing a missing or defected bone with a material (bone graft) from a patient’s own body, cadaver, animals, or a different person. It finds its application in wound healing, complex fracture treatment, and others.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bone Grafts and Substitutes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bone Grafts and Substitutes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bone Grafts and Substitutes, including the following market information:

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Arthrex, Baxter International, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Allograft

Bone Graft Substitute

Cell-based Matrices

Based on the Application:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

Craniomaxillofacial

