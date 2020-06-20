In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Bone Densitometers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Bone Densitometers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A bone densitometer is used to precisely measure the density and mineral content present in the bones to diagnose clinical conditions such as osteoporosis that may cause brittle bones prone to fracture.

The growth of the global bone densitometers market is driven by factors such as high incidence of disorders that cause loss of bone density, rapid increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, and benefits offered by DEXA device. However, high cost of bone densitometers and risks associated with them are anticipated to limit the market growth. Conversely, launch of several health initiatives to promote awareness about osteoporosis is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Bone Densitometers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Bone Densitometers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Bone Densitometers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Bone Densitometers, including the following market information:

Global Bone Densitometers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Densitometers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Densitometers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Bone Densitometers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BeamMed, Demetech, DMS, Ecolight, General Electric Company, Hologic, MEDILINK, Medonica, Osteometer MediTech, Swissray International, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry)

Ultrasound

Other

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

