In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are used to measure different parameters from whole blood samples, such as pH, blood gas (pCO2 and pO2), electrolytes, and metabolites. The pH value of blood and serum or plasma is an indicator of the balance between the blood, renal (kidney), and lung (respiratory) systems, while the pCO2 value of arterial blood is used to assess efficient elimination of carbon dioxide from the body, a by-product of metabolism; and the pO2 value of arterial blood is a measure of oxygen absorbance by the body in the lungs. Electrolytes and metabolites give further information about body metabolism.

Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departmen ts; rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors that drive the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of blood analysis data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in the healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provide growth opportunities for the market.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Abbott, ERBA Mannheim, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, Medica Corporation, Nova, OPTI Medical Systems, Radiometer, Roche, Siemens, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

i-Stat (Abbott Laboratories)

GEM Premier (Instrumentation Laboratory)

ABL Flex (Radiometer)

Cobas (Roche Diagnostics)

RAPID Series (Siemens Healthineers)

Others

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Others

