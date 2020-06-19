Video surveillance plays an important role in safety related applications. Video analytics is defined as the capability of analysing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. It came into existence to review the growing footage of surveillance cameras and make them more efficient. Integrating video analytics with the security system can reduce the workload on the security staff of the organization along with capturing the entire value of the camera system making it more intelligent. The applications of video analytics involve facial recognition, motion detection, license plate reading, people counting at retail stores, recognizing long lines and sending out alerts.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065249

Market Dynamics:

The Video Analytics solution offers various advantages such as enhanced security, lower costs, and increased efficiency. Factors like enhanced decision making capabilities of users and rising demand for improved security arrangements are driving the market growth. Moreover, video analytics permit customers to use the processing power of collected data. With a growing significance of business intelligence, the demand for video analytics is expected to increase.

The incidents of security breaches as well as the frequency of terrorist attacks have been increasing prompting governments across the globe to invest in security and surveillance systems. This has sparked the adoption of advanced video surveillance and analytics. The organizations are also embracing Software as a Service (SaaS) video analytics which can fuel the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Analytics market can be segmented on the basis of type, deployment, application, and services.

Type:

Software

Service

Deployment Mode:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Facial Recognition

Motion Detection

Others

Services:

Transportation

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Traffic Management

Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

City Surveillance

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Education

Others

Request For Sample Request:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065249

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. North America is the largest market for video analytics because of the presence of already established infrastructure. Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the second fastest growing market. These countries are investing into these security systems to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in Global Video Analytics market are Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Agent Video Intelligent, AllGoVision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Avigilon Corporation, Aventura Technologies Inc, Genetec Inc, I2V System Private Ltd, Intellivision Technologies, IntuVision, PureTech Systems Inc, and Qognify.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609