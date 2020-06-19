The security of virtualized infrastructure has been a major cause of concern for enterprises. Consequently, this concern has been the major driving factor behind the adoption and growth of the global software-defined security market. As more and more companies start relying on cloud based infrastructure, the global software-defined security market will keep on posting high growth figures. The growing awareness among companies about the usage and benefits of the software-defined security will also drive the market in the future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS:

The need for programmable, scalable, and policy-driven security architecture.

Works by integrating with other technologies such as identity and access management, data loss prevention, and other software-defined networking technologies.

Improvised attacking methods by the hackers and the need for a faster response against such threats.

Security staffing constraints and budgeting constraints.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

Lack of industry regulations for the market, due to which, the usage of software-defined security is avoided by the companies.

Lack of technical expertise to use such software among industry professionals.

Difficulty is presenting a quantifiable result on investment.

Lack of awareness about software-defined security and the benefits associated with adopting such a system.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global software-defined security market can be segmented on the basis of:

1. Deployment Model: On the basis of deployment model, the global software-defined security market can be segmented into cloud and on premise.

2. Enforcement Points: On the basis of enforcement point, the market can be segmented into Application and Mobile Device Security, Virtual Machines, Network Security Gateways, and Others. Mobile device security and Network Security Gateways are the current market leaders in terms of value. The Network Security Gateways is expected to lead in the future due to increasing need for high privacy, especially in the communication sector.

3. Solutions: On the basis of solutions, the market can be segmented into Security Software, Control Automation and Orchestration Solution, Security Compliance and Policy Management, and Performance Management and Reporting. The Control Automation and Orchestration Solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. This has been expected due to the increasing need for managing the security of complex networks with minimum time delay.

4. End User: On the basis of an end user, the global software-defined security market can be segmented into Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service, and Providers Enterprises.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

On the basis of geography, the global software-defined security market can be segmented into North America, Middle-East and Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

North America: Many enterprises in this region have adopted virtualized technologies and this has led to North America establishing itself as the market leader for the software-defined security market.

Europe: The global software-defined security market is seeing high growth in this region because of increasing demands for prevention of data loss and the need to have security solutions without the maintenance of hardware.

Asia-Pacific: The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This is because of the higher number of Information Technology(IT) operations in the region and their growing awareness and willingness to adopt software-defined security.

KEY PLAYERS

Cisco Systems (California).

Symantec Corporation (California).

Check Point Technologies (Israel).

Fortinet, Inc. (California).

Palo Alto Networks (California).

