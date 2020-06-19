The global BPA free cans market is segmented by material type into plastic, aluminum and steel; by end user industries into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal and homecare and others and by regions. According to IMF, the global food and beverage prices have declined from 2013 to 2016, which has encouraged the food and beverage consumption. This is anticipated to drive the BPA free cans market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

In terms of material type, steel is the leading sub-segment followed by plastic. Additionally, the usage of BPA free cans is highest in the food and beverage sector owing to its food quality retention. Thus, BPA free cans are witnessing high demand depending on consumer awareness for health and food safety.

North America region is expected to dominate the global BPA free market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the stringent government regulations for prohibiting BPA cans and other lead products. Asia Pacific is also expected to observe a high growth rate during the forecast period on the account of high population coupled with the increasing health awareness. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to observe the substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Steady Rise in Health Awareness

The growing health awareness among the population is driving the BPA free cans market. Additionally, the healthy food habits and safety in food storage is replacing the BPA cans. The BPA cans are lined with lead which when comes in contact with food degrades the food quality.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

However, the high usage of BPA for can manufacturing industries impart various properties to cans such as high durability, protection from corrosion and others. This is expected to hinder the market growth of the BPA free cans over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global BPA Free Cans Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global BPA free cans market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global BPA free cans market which includes company profiling of Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd., Ardagh Group , HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, CCL Industries Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Silgan Containers LLC, CAN-PACK Group, DowDupont Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global BPA free cans market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

