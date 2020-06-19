Research Nester recently published a report titled “Global BPA and Non-BPA Cans Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2018-2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global BPA and non-BPA cans market in terms of market segmentation by can type, material type, shape, capacity, application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

In 2018, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, announced that it is planning to expand its unit in Thailand and will set up a new plant with Bangkok Can Manufacturing Co., Ltd., its consolidated subsidiary, with a total investment of approximately 9 billion yen.

The global BPA and non-BPA cans market is significantly driven by the strong packaging demand from the global food & beverage industry. As the demand for BPA and non-BPA cans increases, the size of the global BPA and non-BPA cans market holds a market revenue of USD 76,360.70 million and USD 7984.30 million, respectively, in 2018. Several key factors such as rapidly growing demand for food and beverage packaging and growing awareness regarding health and hygiene issues of packed food products are anticipated to significantly drive the market for the non BPA cans. It is estimated to expand robustly at a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027.

On the basis of geography, the global BPA and non-BPA cans market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The BPA cans market in North America was estimated to hold highest market share (30.03%) in 2018, which can be attributed to the region’s highest per capita consumption of packaging. In US, some retailers such as 99 Cents and Dollar Store, sell almost 40% of its consumer products in BPA cans. This also results in increasing consumption of the BPA chemical in the US which in turn increases the demand for BPA cans in North America.

Several factors such as rising consumer awareness among people, across the globe, along with the health concerns and food safety. Moreover, many countries and the respective governments have introduced stringent regulations and norms, upon the usage of BPA cans, which also impacts the overall market growth. Furthermore, BPA-based products cause several health issues such as cardiovascular pain, coronary artery heart disease, heart attack, and hypertension. This has encouraged consumers to divert their interest towards non-BPA cans which in turn has led food processing companies to switch their packaging products or use BPA-free coatings in their metal can packaging product which has ultimately increased the demand for non-BPA metal cans.

The global BPA and non-BPA cans market has been segmented by material type into aluminum, steel, plastic, and others. Among these materials, aluminum segment is estimated to hold leading market share in 2018, attributed to easy availability of aluminum as raw material and at a low cost, as compared to the other materials. On the basis of shape, the market is segmented into cuboidal, cylindrical, and other shaped cans. Out of which, the cylindrical cans segment holds the major share on the back of high sale of the cylindrical beverage cans, for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The growth of the market may be impeded by a few limitations such as strict government regulations, high cost of manufacturing non-BPA cans, and availability of substitutes at a cheaper rate, all of which might hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global BPA and non-BPA cans market which includes company profiling of BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group, Crown Holdings Inc., Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd, CCL Industries Inc., Silgan Containers LLC, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, CAN-PACK S.A., Amcor Limited and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global BPA and non-BPA cans market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

