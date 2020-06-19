The report titled “Global Wireless Healthcare Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Wireless Healthcare market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by component, by application, by end-users and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global Wireless Healthcare Market is segmented by technology into WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Li-fi and others; by component into hardware, software and services; by application into patient specific, provider specific and physiological monitoring; by end-users into residential and commercial and by regions. Wireless Healthcare Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Increasing geriatric population around the globe as reported by World Bank from 7.64% in 2010 to 8.7% in 2017, is anticipated to aid the wireless healthcare market propel further across the globe on the back of increased streamlining of communication and pressure easing on the healthcare administration. On account of better prevention of cardiac attacks or disease diagnosis for sooner treatment initiation, wireless healthcare has emerged as a booming healthcare segment around the world.

With a highly developed healthcare sector across the region, North America is estimated to showcase a vibrant market growth of wireless healthcare during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is panned to follow North America on account of increasing healthcare expenditure across the countries such as, India, China and Japan along with Japan having the highest prevalence of geriatric population is anticipated to display a budding wireless healthcare market across the region. Europe is predicted to impact the wireless healthcare market considerably on the back of highest subsistence of geriatric population across the region with countries such as, Italy, Germany, Greece and others.

Increasing Pressure on Healthcare Facilities and Providers

Changing lifestyles and growing busy work life are causing increased blood pressure, blood sugar, and stress levels along with increased use of caffeine and alcohol which has resulted in rising health issues in the present population. This has resulted in a continuous pressure on the healthcare providing staff which is expected to healthcare professionals opt for wireless communication technology, on account of ominous requirement for automated healthcare solutions.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

Wireless healthcare is extensively used in patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders. The growing occurrences of cardiac diseases is the number one cause of deaths globally as notified by World Health Organization where in 17.7million people died in the year 2015 due to cardiovascular diseases. Out of these deaths, 7.4 million deaths were expected due to coronary heart diseases while 6.5 million owing to strokes.

Conversely, stringent regulatory standards along with association of high healthcare cost constraints is anticipated to serve as a major factor in the restraint of the global wireless healthcare market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Wireless Healthcare market which includes company profiling of GE Healthcare, Siemens A.G., Omron Corporation, AT &T, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Polar Electro, Nihon Kohden, Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Wireless Healthcare market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

