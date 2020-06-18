The report covers the forecast and analysis of the virtual reality in healthcare market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the virtual reality in healthcare market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the virtual reality in healthcare market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the virtual reality in healthcare market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the virtual reality in healthcare market by segmenting the market based on the offering, application, end-user,and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growth of healthcare IT infrastructure is likely to soar the business trends over the forecast timeline. Apparently, applications of VR immersion therapy in psychological ailments like depression and phobias will further uplift the virtual reality in healthcare industry expansion during the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, the low level of expertise witnessed among the physicians as well as the low proportion of their adaptability to innovative techniques along with the lack of proficiency in deploying VR services in the healthcare sector will obstruct the market progress over the forecast timespan.

In terms of the offering, the market for virtual reality in healthcare is sectored into Services, Hardware Device, and Software. Application-wise, the industry is divided into Computer Assisted Surgery, Radiotherapy,Telehealth,Pain Management, Disability & Rehabilitation, Visualization, Dentistry, Phobias, Medical Training/Teaching/Determining Level of Skill, and Mental Health, Psychological Therapy, & Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into Healthcare Institutes, Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers, and Diagnostic Laboratories.

The key players included in this market are SimX, Inc., Medical Realities Ltd., SURGICAL THEATER, LLC, Intuitive Surgical, General Electric, Facebook Technology LLC (Oculus VR), Firsthand Technology, Inc., FundamentalVR, ImmersiveTouch, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindmaze, Osso VR, Program-Ace, Psico Smart Apps, S.L., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Vicarious Surgical, and zSpace, Inc.

