The report covers the forecast and analysis of the private hospitals market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the private hospitals market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the private hospitals market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the private hospitals market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the private hospitals market by segmenting the market based on the hospital type, size, location, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A rise in the occurrence of lifestyle-related ailments like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer will steer the market expansion over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, rising cases of ailments in developing economies are likely to steer the need for setting up multispecialty private hospitals, thereby propelling the market expansion over the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, high treatment costs in private hospitals will diminish the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, low reimbursement in rural areas along with less consciousness pertaining to government benefits in these regions will further shrink on the industry expansion over the forecast timeline.

On the basis of hospital type, the market is divided into Acute Care Hospitals, Multispecialty Hospitals, Children’s Hospitals, and Specialty Hospitals). Based on the Size, the market is classified into Small (Less than 100 beds), Medium (Between 100 beds and 500 beds), and Large (More than 500 beds). In terms of location, the private hospitals market can be segmented into Rural and Urban locations.

Some of the key participants in the private hospitals business include Highgate Private Hospital, HCA Healthcare UK, Cambie Surgery Centre, MEOCLINIC GmbH, Helios, Ramsay Health Care UK, Nuffield Health, St Francis Foundation, Shouldice, Premier Healthcare Germany, Toulon Hyères Private Hospital, Hospital Group Deaconesses Croix Saint, London Bridge Hospital, Spire Healthcare Group plc, and Bupa.

