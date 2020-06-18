The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Lottery market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Lottery market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Lottery market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Lottery market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Lottery market by segmenting the market based on type, device type, platform, gender, age group, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the rate of adoption of the lotteries by the youth population is expected to steer the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in the number of females demanding the lotteries will further prompt the business growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, the high reach of online lottery among the target audience will further create lucrative growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, thriving AR and VR technologies is likely to bring the paradigm shift in the lottery industry over the forecast period. However, enforcement of strict laws controlling the sale of lotteries will hinder business growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of new lottery distribution channels will put brakes on the market growth over the period from 2019 to 2025.

Nonetheless, a huge demand for re-introducing scratch lottery cards will produce new growth opportunities for the market over the forecast timespan. Additionally, high prospects of growth for internet & mobile phone-based lotteries will steer the growth of the market over the period from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the type, the market for the lottery is divided into Terminal-Based Game, Sports Lotteries, and Scratch-Off Games. On the basis of the platform, the industry is classified into Offline and Online. In terms of device type, the market is segregated into Mobile and Desktop. Gender-wise, the industry is segmented into Male and Female. Based on the age group, the lottery industry is divided into Between 18 years and 34 years, Between 35 years and 50 years, Between 51 years and 65 years, and Above 65 years.

Global Lottery : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

