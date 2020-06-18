Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type, And Application, Forecast To 2025
The global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market was valued at US$ 136.45 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 241.20 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% during 2020-2026.
This report focuses on Veterinary Orthopedic Implants volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Veterinary Orthopedic Implants market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
By Company
DePuy Synthes Vet
Scil animal care
Intrauma
B.Braun Vet Care
BioMedtrix
Orthomed UK
Veterinary Orthopedic Implants
SECUROS Surgical
IMEX Veterinary
Sophiatech
Ortho
NGD
KYON
INNOPLANT Medizintechnik GmbH
Bluesao
Segment by Type
Plates
Screws
Pins & Wires & Staples
Joint Replacement Implants
Segment by Application
Dog
Cat
Horse
Others
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
U.A.E.
