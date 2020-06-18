Research Nester has released a report titled “Dengue Vaccine Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that around 100-400 million dengue infections occur each year around the globe. Further, it also stated that over half of the world’s population is now at risk. The organization also stated that an increase by over fifteen-fold in the total number of dengue cases has been reported in the last two decades to the WHO, reaching a total up to 3,312,040 numbers in the year 2015.

The statistics portray the growing concern for the rising incidences of dengue disease which is raising the need for measures to stop the growth of the disease. As such, several governments of nations from around the world are increasingly investing on research and development activities for lowering the cost of the dengue vaccine so that it is affordable by low and middle-income nations. Additionally, rising demand from end users for dengue vaccines is also further anticipated to drive the growth of the global dengue vaccine market in the coming years.

The global dengue vaccine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is thriving on account of rising concern for dengue diseases as well as the clinical advancements observed in the development of vaccines for dengue. The global dengue vaccine market is segmented by age group into <6 years, 6-12 years and >12 years. Among these segments, >12 years segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 54% in the year 2027 and is further anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Additionally, the segment is predicted to cross nearly USD 680 million by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the <6 years segment is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global dengue vaccine market is segmented is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow on account of numerous number of outbreaks in the region that has occurred over the years along with the need to take large quantity of dengue vaccines by the government to treat the disease. The market in the region is further anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 30% share in the year 2027. Moreover, with the presence of nations, such as Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America, Latin America is anticipated to grow significantly over the years as these regions are prone to the disease on the back of the tropical environment of the region.

However, concerns for the availability of the dengue vaccine on account of low awareness for dengue vaccines amongst individuals and governments of several nations are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global dengue vaccine market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dengue vaccine market, which includes profiling of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON: GSK), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TYO: 4502) and Institut Pasteur. Additionally, it has also been observed that several players in the global dengue vaccine market are increasingly spending on research and development activities for the availability of advanced form of dengue vaccines.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Dengue Vaccine Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall dengue vaccine industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global dengue vaccine market in the near future.

