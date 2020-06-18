In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A short peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a long, thin tube that is used to inject fluid or medication directly into a vein or to draw blood samples for testing. A needle is inserted and subsequently removed from a peripheral vein (i.e., veins found in the arms, hands, legs, or feet), leaving a small tube (the cannula) at the insertion site.

During 2017, the non-ported short PIVC segment dominated the peripheral IV catheter market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The key driver for the dominance of this segment is the development of non-ported peripheral venous catheter with multi-use blood control septum, which augments the efficiency of the procedure and is clinically well recognized.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Becton Dickinson, Smiths Medical, Terumo Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, AngioDynamics, DeltaMed, Dukwoo Medical, GaltNeedleTech, Hospira, Medline Industries, NIPRO Medical, Vigmed, Vygon, Teleflex, MVM Life Science Partners, Retractable Technologies, Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Ported Short PIVC

Non-Ported Short PIVC

Based on the Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

