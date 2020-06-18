The report covers the forecast and analysis of the AR in Enterprise market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the AR in Enterprise market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the AR in Enterprise market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the AR in Enterprise market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the AR in Enterprise market by segmenting the market based on component, display device, enterprise size, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A massive preference for AR in the medical & automotive sectors is predicted to further influence the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. For instance, AR offers cost-efficient and time-saving approach for medical fraternity including physicians & students for treating the patients through mapping of medical data with a real-world simulation of surgeries. However, the market growth over the forecast timeline can be hampered due to factors like low storage space & limited size of memory card in smartphones. Nevertheless, the huge fund allocation for developing AR technologies will enlarge the scope of the business along with nullifying the negative impact

Based on the component, the market is divided into Software and Hardware. In terms of display device, the AR in Enterprise industry is classified into Head-Mounted Display, Head-Up Display, and Smart Glass. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and Large Enterprise. Application-wise, the industry is segregated into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Medical, and Gaming.

Global AR in Enterprise : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

