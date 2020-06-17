In this report, the Global Orthopedic Devices market was valued at USD 30.4 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 43.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.”Orthopedic Devices Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Orthopedic Devices Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.An orthopedic implant is a medical device utilized over a missing bone or joint to provide support to the damaged bone. Stainless steel and titanium alloys are used for the strength of devices and a plastic coating acts as an artificial cartilage. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing geriatric population base with developing technological advancements are expected to major drivers behind the industry growth over the forecast period.

Increasing efficiency of devices and persistent innovation in the design of equipment, growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity and rising trend of alcohol consumption and smoking are projected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, gene therapy, 3D printing, tissue engineering, robot-assisted surgical procedures and smart implants have the efficiency to provide preventive and not curative measures which is also anticipated to boost the development of cost-effective devices in the industry.

Increasing incidences of sports injuries and road accidents and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is anticipated to positively impact the global industry revenue. The Asia Pacific region holds exemplary growth potential for orthopedic device manufacturers, owing to high population number and around 50% of world’s geriatric population base.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on type segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Upper Extremity Devices

o Shoulder

o Elbow Radius

o Others

• Lower Extremity Devices

o Hip

o Knee

o Foot

o Ankle

o Others

• Spine Orthopedic Devices

o Artificial Discs

o Fixation Screws

o Fixation Nail/Rod

o Fixation Plates

o Fixation Wires

• Arthroscopic Devices

• Orthobiologics

o Bone Cement

o Bone Graft Substitute

o Bone Growth Factors

o Others

• Braces & Support Devices

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of orthopedic devices for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in orthopedic devices market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Spinal, Medacta, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive, MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Wright Medical Group), Smith & Nephew, Stryker, DJO Global, Globus Medical and ConforMIS.

About Kenneth Research:

