The global Functional Proteins Market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Proteins that have biological activity can be referred to as functional proteins. There are several examples of functional proteins in animal nutrition. Functional proteins possess several advantages including improved health, lowering the effects of pathogens, and reducing recovery times of intestinal disorders.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059106

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for nutraceuticals

1.2 Increasing popularity of dietary supplements and sports nutrition functional foods

1.3 Technological advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of awareness

2.2 High prices as compared to alternatives

View Source Of Related Reports:

Functional Proteins Market

Bread Improvers Market

Food Amino Acids Market

Baking Ingredients Market

Beta Glucan Market

Sugar Substitutes Market

Specialty Feed Additives Market

Soil Wetting Agents Market

Residue Testing Market

Market Segmentation:

The global Functional Proteins Market is segmented on the basis of product, form, source, application, and region.

1. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Product:

1.1 Hydrolysates

1.2 Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)

1.3 Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

1.4 Casein & Caseinates

1.5 Soy Protein

1.6 Others

2. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Form:

2.1 Dry

2.2 Liquid

3. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Source:

3.1 Animal

3.1.1 Dairy Protein

3.1.2 Egg Protein

3.1.3 Gelatin

3.2 Plant

3.2.1 Soy Protein

3.2.2 Wheat Protein

3.2.3 Vegetable Protein

4. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Application:

4.1 Functional Foods

4.1.1 Infant Formula

4.1.2 Sports Nutrition and Clinical Nutrition

4.2 Functional Beverages

4.3 Dietary Supplements

4.4 Animal Nutrition

5. Global Functional Proteins Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arla Foods AMBA

2. Fonterra Co-Operative Group

3. Glanbia PLC

4. Kerry Group

5. DSM N.V.

6. ADM

7. Cargill

8. APC Inc.

9. Saputo Ingredients

10. Abbott Nutrition

11. Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd.

12. AMCO

13. Friesland Campina

14. Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd

15. Milk Specialties Global

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059106

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Functional Proteins Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609